Ukrainian military says Sunday was difficult for its forces

The general staff of Ukraine's armed forces described Sunday as "a difficult time" for the military, saying Russian troops "continue shelling in almost all directions".

In an English-language post on Facebook, the general staff said defence force members in the Vasylkiv military air base south west of Kyiv were resisting artillery strikes and Russian attacks.

