Ukrainian military says Sunday was difficult for its forces
Reuters | Updated: 28-02-2022 04:08 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 04:08 IST
The general staff of Ukraine's armed forces described Sunday as "a difficult time" for the military, saying Russian troops "continue shelling in almost all directions".
In an English-language post on Facebook, the general staff said defence force members in the Vasylkiv military air base south west of Kyiv were resisting artillery strikes and Russian attacks.
