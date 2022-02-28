Left Menu

PM Modi to address DPIIT stakeholders' meet on PM GatiShakti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will address participants on the vision of GatiShakti which is an integrated plan to enhance ease of living, ease of doing business, minimize disruptions and expedite completion of works with cost efficiencies and create next-generation infrastructure.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2022 04:44 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 04:44 IST
PM Modi to address DPIIT stakeholders' meet on PM GatiShakti
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will address participants on the vision of GatiShakti which is an integrated plan to enhance ease of living, ease of doing business, minimize disruptions and expedite completion of works with cost efficiencies and create next-generation infrastructure. The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is set to chart out a strategy for enhancing India's logistics efficiency to carry forward the momentum on the PM GatiShakti national master plan with a stakeholder meeting involving high ranking officials from various Ministries, leading academics and industry representatives.

The focus areas are the introduction of a new vision of integrated planning and synchronized time-bound implementation and improving integration between the Centre and state while planning large infrastructure projects along with announcements in the Budget 2022 to enhance the availability of capital for such projects. There will be a comprehensive look at the national expressway master plan along with projects like Sagarmala, Parvatmala as well as the multi-modal cargo terminals and ways to build world-class talent for accelerating India's growth through PM GatiShakti.

Also on the agenda is an assessment of the progress made so far and the way forward for the Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP) which is an initiative to introduce digital efficiencies and create a nationwide single window logistics platform for end-to-end visibility and efficient movement of goods. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global
3
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
4
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022