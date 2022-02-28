Tennis-Ukraine calls for Russia and Belarus to be expelled from International Tennis Federation
The Ukrainian Tennis Federation urged the International Tennis Federation on Sunday to immediately expel Russia and Belarus.
In a letter seen by Reuters, the federation said the action was warranted given Russia and Belarus' "unprecedented, cynical and bloody" attacks on Ukraine over the past four days.
