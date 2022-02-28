Japan mulling sanctions against Belarus individuals, says foreign min
Japan is considering imposing sanctions against some individuals in Belarus, including government executives, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Monday.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the government hopes to reach a decision at the earliest date possible.
Hayashi and Kishida made the remarks at an upper house budget committee meeting, in response to questions by a ruling party lawmaker on Japan's response to the Ukraine crisis.
