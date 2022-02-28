Blasts heard in Ukraine's Kyiv, Kharkiv - Ukrainian information body
Reuters | Updated: 28-02-2022 07:45 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 07:45 IST
Blasts were heard in Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and in the major city of Kharkiv on Monday morning, Ukraine's State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection said.
Kyiv had been quiet for a few hours prior to that, it said in a brief statement on the Telegram messaging app. (Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
