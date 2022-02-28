Cricket-South Africa set New Zealand 426-run victory chase in second test

South Africa declared their second innings closed at 354 for nine before tea on day four of the second test in Christchurch on Monday, leaving New Zealand to chase 426 runs for victory.

New Zealand lead the two-test series 1-0 after winning the first Christchurch test by an innnings and 276 runs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)