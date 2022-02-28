Japan cabinet secretary says Tokyo working with allies on anti-Russian SWIFT measures
Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Monday that Japan was asked to join in measures blocking Russia from SWIFT by Western nations and was working with them to make the measures effective.
He said Japan will continue to cooperate with other nations, including the Group of Seven, but declined to comment when asked about sanctions on the Russian central bank.
