* President Vladimir Putin put Russia's nuclear deterrent on high alert on Sunday in the face of a barrage of Western reprisals for his war on Ukraine, which said it had repelled Russian ground forces attacking its biggest cities. * Blasts were heard in the capital of Kyiv and in the major city of Kharkiv on Monday morning, Ukrainian officials said, while a residential building in the city of Chernihiv in northern Ukraine was on fire after being struck by a missile.

* Ukrainian and Russian officials were due to hold talks at a venue on the Belarusian border with Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office said on Sunday. * European nations and Canada moved to shut their airspace to Russian aircraft in an unprecedented move.

* Crude oil jumped while the rouble plunged nearly 30% to a fresh record low after new sanctions were imposed, including blocking some banks from the SWIFT international payments system. * Energy major BP opened a new front in the West's campaign to isolate Russia's economy, with its decision to quit the oil-rich country the most aggressive move yet by a company in response to Moscow's invasion.

* The European Union will tighten sanctions on Russia, target Russian ally Belarus with measures and fund weapons for Ukraine to help it defend itself against Russia's invasion, top EU officials said on Sunday. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation". * A referendum in Belarus on Sunday approved a new constitution ditching the country's non-nuclear status, Russian news agencies said.

* At least 352 civilians, including 14 children, had been killed since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Ukraine's health ministry said on Sunday, with 1,684 people wounded. * People fleeing Ukraine poured into central Europe, with queues at border crossings stretching for kilometres after the invasion pushed nearly 400,000 people to seek safety abroad.

* Tens of thousands of people across Europe marched in protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Sunday. More than 5,500 people have been detained at various anti-war protests in Russia since the invasion began. * Ukraine lodged a case against Russia at world court, citing erroneous allegations of genocide against Kyiv.

