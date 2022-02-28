Left Menu

Centre assures of all help to students of Meghalaya stuck in Ukraine: CM Sangma

ANI | Shillong (Meghalaya) | Updated: 28-02-2022 09:21 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 09:21 IST
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
Amidst the ongoing military operation in Russia and Ukraine, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Monday said he had communicated the list of Meghalaya students stuck in Ukraine to the Centre and was assured all the help. In a tweet today, Sangma wrote, "Communicated list of students from Meghalaya stuck in Ukraine to Foreign Sect GOI. He has assured all the help."

Amid Ukraine and Russia crisis, the Indian government has established numerous 24X7 control centres to assist in the evacuation of Indian nationals. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), a dedicated Twitter account has been set up 'OpGanga' to assist Operation Ganga. Thousands of Indian nations are being brought back via a bunch of flights from the crisis-hit region in the past few days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

