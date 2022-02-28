Left Menu

We can't abandon our own people: Rahul Gandhi on Indian students stranded in Ukraine

A number of Congress leaders have shared videos of Indian students in Ukraine highlighting their plight and making appeals to the Indian government to evacuate them soon.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday asked the government to urgently share its evacuation plan with those stranded in Ukraine and their families as he shared a video of some students being harassed by the military there.

''My heart goes out to the Indian students suffering such violence and their family watching these videos. No parent should go through this,'' he said on Twitter while sharing the video of some students.

''The GOI must urgently share the detailed evacuation plan with those stranded as well as their families. We can't abandon our own people,'' Gandhi also said.

Gandhi and the Congress party have been criticising the government for not evacuating Indian students in time from Ukraine and have called for urgent steps to evacuate them, after Russia attacked Ukraine. A number of Congress leaders have shared videos of Indian students in Ukraine highlighting their plight and making appeals to the Indian government to evacuate them soon.

