PM Gati Shakti will lead to infrastructure development, employment generation: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that PM Gati Shakti initiative will lead to rapid infrastructure development and also generate employment. Addressing a webinar on Monday, the Prime Minister said, "PM Gati Shakti will not only lead to rapid infrastructure development but also generate employment. With PM GatiShakti, we will be able to optimally utilise our resources."

The Prime Minister highlighted that PM Gati Shakti will enhance the infrastructural fervour of New India. "To fulfil the dreams of 21st century India, PM Gati Shakti will enhance the infrastructural fervour of New India," he said.

"Usually, we develop infrastructure according to our requirements. Whether it is a work of rail or road, there are conflicts between the two. This is because different departments don't have details of all development projects," he said. The government informed earlier that PM Gati Shakti is an initiative aimed at synergizing the infrastructure projects of all key infrastructure Ministries including Railways, Roadways, Waterways and Aviation for planning and coordinated execution of nation-wide infrastructure projects including all the State Governments. (ANI)

