Left Menu

Singapore to impose 'appropriate sanctions and restrictions' on Russia

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 28-02-2022 10:42 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 10:32 IST
Singapore to impose 'appropriate sanctions and restrictions' on Russia
Vivian Balakrishnan Image Credit: Facebook(@Vivian.Balakrishnan.Sg)
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Singapore intends to impose "appropriate sanctions and restrictions" on Russia, the city-state's foreign minister Vivian Balakrishnan told parliament on Monday, the Straits Times newspaper reported.

"Singapore intends to act in concert with many other like-minded countries to impose appropriate sanctions and restrictions against Russia," it quoted Balakrishnan as saying. He said Singapore, a major financial and shipping hub, would impose export controls on items that could be used as weapons to harm or subjugate people in Ukraine, the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
2
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
3
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022