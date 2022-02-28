Singapore to impose 'appropriate sanctions and restrictions' on Russia
Singapore intends to impose "appropriate sanctions and restrictions" on Russia, the city-state's foreign minister Vivian Balakrishnan told parliament on Monday, the Straits Times newspaper reported.
"Singapore intends to act in concert with many other like-minded countries to impose appropriate sanctions and restrictions against Russia," it quoted Balakrishnan as saying. He said Singapore, a major financial and shipping hub, would impose export controls on items that could be used as weapons to harm or subjugate people in Ukraine, the report said.
