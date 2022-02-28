UK says targeting Russian central bank
Britain said on Monday it was taking further measures against the Russian central bank in response to the invasion of Ukraine.
"The UK Government will immediately take all necessary steps to bring into effect restrictions to prohibit any UK natural or legal persons from undertaking financial transactions involving the CBR, the Russian National Wealth Fund, and the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation," the government said.
