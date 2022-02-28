Vatican says ready to 'facilitate dialogue' between Russia and Ukraine
Reuters | Vatican City | Updated: 28-02-2022 12:12 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 12:08 IST
- Country:
- Vatican
The Vatican is ready to "facilitate dialogue" between Russia and Ukraine to end the war, its top diplomat said on Monday.
Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, who ranks second only to the pope in the Vatican hierarchy, told Italian newspapers that "despite the war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine" he was "convinced there is always room for negotiations".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Italian
- Ukraine
- State
- Russia
- Pietro Parolin
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Australia evacuates embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine
UPDATE 1-Australia evacuates embassy in Kyiv, calls on China to speak up for Ukraine
WRAPUP 10-Biden tells Putin Ukraine invasion would bring decisive response
Blinken says Ukraine embassy drawdown prudent given high risk of Russian invasion
German leader travels to Russia, Ukraine as tensions grow