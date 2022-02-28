Daimler Truck suspends all cooperation with Russia's Kamaz -Handelsblatt
28-02-2022
Daimler Truck has suspended all cooperation with Russia's largest truckmaker Kamaz, Germany's Handelsblatt daily reported on Monday, in the face of severe criticism following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Kamaz declined to comment.
