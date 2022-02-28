EU's Michel: Debate on Ukraine EU membership will be held
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 28-02-2022 13:28 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 13:21 IST
There will be a debate about making Ukraine a member of the European Union, the bloc's chairman Charles Michel told French TV station BFM on Monday.
"This is a debate which, in any case, will be held," said Michel, adding that the bloc already had a "very powerful" association agreement with Ukraine which could be reinforced.
