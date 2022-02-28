China says opposes sanctions after SWIFT ban on Russian banks
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 28-02-2022 13:30 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 13:23 IST
- Country:
- China
China's foreign ministry on Monday reiterated its opposition to the use of what it calls illegal and unilateral sanctions, after western countries moved to block some Russian banks from the SWIFT international payments system.
Foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin was speaking at a regular daily news briefing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Wang Wenbin
- Russian
Advertisement