China urges calm after Putin puts nuclear deterrent on high alert
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 28-02-2022 13:39 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 13:30 IST
Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Monday that all sides should remain calm and avoid further escalation, after Russian President Vladimir Putin put his country's nuclear deterrent on high alert.
Wang, speaking at a regular daily media briefing, also reiterated China's view that all countries' legitimate security concerns should be taken seriously.
