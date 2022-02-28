EU's Borrell says EU won't respond with escalation to Putin's nuclear remarks
The European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday the EU would not engage in an escalation after Russian President Vladimir Putin put Russia's nuclear deterrent on high alert on Sunday.
"We are not going to continue with this escalation," Borrell told BBC Radio 4.
