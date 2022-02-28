Student activist Anis Khan's body exhumed for second autopsy

The body of student activist Anis Khan was exhumed on Monday in the presence of the district judge in Howrah's Amta on Monday for a second post-mortem examination.

Khan's family alleged that he was thrown off the terrace of their house by men in police uniform on February 18.

Initially reluctant for a second autopsy of Khan, his family ultimately gave consent for it after Calcutta High Court gave its nod for the second post-mortem examination in the presence of a magistrate.

Members of the Special Investigation Team, formed to probe Khan's death, along with his family members were present during the exhumation of the body.

His body will be taken to state-run SSKM hospital in Kolkata for conducting the second post-mortem examination.

His father was earlier opposed to the SIT probe and had sought a CBI investigation. He later agreed after the high court put its seal on the SIT investigation.

