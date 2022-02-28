Fighting around Ukraine's Mariupol throughout the night - regional governor
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 28-02-2022 14:23 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 14:14 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
There was fighting around the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol throughout the past night, Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the Donetsk regional administration said on television on Monday.
He did not say whether Russian forces had gained or lost any ground or provide any casualty figures.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Poland preparing for potential influx of Ukrainian refugees -Interior Minister
Ukrainian ambassador clarifies NATO remarks
Ukrainian ambassador to UK clarifies NATO remarks
Poland prepares to accept Ukrainian refugees in case of war
Ukrainian veterans in Poland prepare to re-enlist as Russia tensions mount