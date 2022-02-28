Ukraine's delegation has arrived at border for talks with Russia, says presidency
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 28-02-2022 14:35 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 14:22 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
A Ukrainian delegation has arrived at the border with Belarus for talks on Monday with Russian representatives that will focus on achieving an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian forces, the Ukrainian presidency said in a statement.
The delegation includes Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov and presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak among others, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Defence
- Ukrainian
- Mykhailo Podolyak
- Belarus
- Oleksii Reznikov
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Defence budget to lead to job creation, self-reliance in the sector, feel Indian military industry leaders
British defence minister cancels holiday as Ukraine crisis deepens
Poland preparing for potential influx of Ukrainian refugees -Interior Minister
British defence minister cancels holiday as Ukraine crisis deepens
Poland prepares to accept Ukrainian refugees in case of war