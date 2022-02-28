Left Menu

Delhi man held for duping government employees, others of over Rs 14 crore

A man was arrested for allegedly duping over 60 people including government and public sector employees of over Rs 14 crore by assuring them possession of a flat in housing project in Greater Noida, Delhi Police said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2022 14:40 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 14:40 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested for allegedly duping over 60 people including government and public sector employees of over Rs 14 crore by assuring them possession of a flat in housing project in Greater Noida, Delhi Police said. The 64-year-old man identified as Diwakar Sharma was arrested by the Economic Offence Wing of Delhi Police based on the complaint filed by one Gulshan Sethi in July, 2016 against Shubhkamna Buildtech Pvt Ltd (SBPL) and its two Directors -Piyush Tiwari and Diwakar Sharma.

Sethi had filed a complaint against Shubhkamna Buildtech Pvt Ltd (SBPL) and its two Directors - Piyush Tiwari and Diwakar Sharma, said Chhaya Sharma, Joint Commissioner of PoliceEconomic Offences Wing said in a statement. According to the complainant, the accused had promised that they would give possession, within two years from the date of issuance of allotment letter, a flat in their project Shubhkamna City to be developed by July-September 2013 in Greater Noida.

However, they failed to deliver the project till date, the Joint Commissioner of Police said. Later, Sethi filed a complaint against the company and the two individuals in 2016.

The police clubbed more than 60 complaints against the accused and filed an FIR against the accused and a total amount of more than Rs 14 crore have been embezzled by accused persons. The police have registered a case under sections 406, 409, 420 and 120 (B) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the senior police official said Meanwhile, the Joint Commissioner of Police said that Tiwari is absconding and a non-bailable warrant has been issued against him. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

