NDMC sets up panel to explore ways to deseal properties as per norms

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2022 15:02 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 14:55 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has set up a panel to explore if there are ways of de-sealing properties in consonance with the norms prescribed by the SC-mandated monitoring committee on sealing, officials said.

Several properties in the national capital have been sealed by civic authorities according to the directions of the monitoring committee in the last few years.

The Covid pandemic has also hit the businesses of traders badly, and many have been appealing to authorities to give them relief.

A nominated AAP member on February 18 had raised the issue of some sealed properties in the Civil Lines area, during a meeting of the Standing Committee of the NDMC, following which its chairman Jogi Ram Jain had acknowledged it.

Later, the municipal commissioner had suggested that a small committee could be formed in connection with the sealing issue.

''The committee has been set up, and includes our chief legal officer, chief engineer (building HQ) and additional commissioner of factory licence, who is heading the committee,'' a senior official said.

This new committee will try to look for a legal base if there are ways of de-sealing properties in consonance with the norms prescribed by the Supreme Court-mandated monitoring committee on sealing, he said.

All three municipal corporations -- NDMC, SDMC and EDMC -- have carried out sealing actions on the directions of the monitoring committee.

The civic bodies also carry out sealing actions on their own too, in case of violations under the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

