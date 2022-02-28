Russian court upholds move to shut down rights group Memorial - Ifax
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-02-2022 16:02 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 16:02 IST
A court upheld a decision to shut down Russia's Memorial Human Rights Centre on Monday and rejected its appeal, the Interfax news agency reported.
The rights group and its sister organisation - Russia's oldest human rights group - was ordered to shut down in December in a move decried in the West.
