Dutch PM Rutte says "Putin's aggression must be stopped"

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Monday called for international unity to end Russian aggression in Ukraine.

Speaking to parliament, Rutte said the world's free and democratic states were "united in their rejection of this invasion and support for Ukrainian people...

"We must stop Russia's aggression, Putin's aggression, jointly with our partners and allies."

