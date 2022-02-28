Dutch PM Rutte says "Putin's aggression must be stopped"
Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 28-02-2022 16:06 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 16:04 IST
- Country:
- Netherlands
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Monday called for international unity to end Russian aggression in Ukraine.
Speaking to parliament, Rutte said the world's free and democratic states were "united in their rejection of this invasion and support for Ukrainian people...
"We must stop Russia's aggression, Putin's aggression, jointly with our partners and allies."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Australia evacuates embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine
UPDATE 1-Australia evacuates embassy in Kyiv, calls on China to speak up for Ukraine
WRAPUP 10-Biden tells Putin Ukraine invasion would bring decisive response
Blinken says Ukraine embassy drawdown prudent given high risk of Russian invasion
U.S. staff of OSCE begins pullout from Donetsk in eastern Ukraine