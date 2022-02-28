Russia not considering recalling ambassadors from European countries -Ifax

Russia is not considering recalling its ambassadors from European countries, Interfax news agency cited Evgeny Ivanov, a deputy foreign minister, as saying at a time when Moscow's relations with the West have plumbed new lows.

Unprecedented Western sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent the rouble tumbling to record lows on Monday and the central bank more than doubled its key interest rate to 20%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)