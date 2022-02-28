Left Menu

China says U.N. rights boss welcome to visit Xinjiang in near future

Wang Yi, China's foreign minister, said on Monday that the U.N. rights chief would be welcome to visit the Xinjiang region in the near future.

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 28-02-2022 16:28 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 16:25 IST
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Wang Yi, China's foreign minister, said on Monday that the U.N. rights chief would be welcome to visit the Xinjiang region in the near future. "We welcome people from all over the world who harbour no bias to come to Xinjiang for exchanges," he said at a speech to the Human Rights Council in Geneva. "China also welcomes the visit by High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet to China, including a trip to Xinjiang in the near future." He did not give details.

Bachelet has long sought access to investigate alleged abuses against ethnic Uyghurs and her office said last month that conversations for a possible trip were underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

