India will play a major role in United Nations Environment Assembly, says Union Minister Bhupender Yadav

As the fifth session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA) commenced on Monday in Nairobi, Kenya, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said that India will play a major role in the UNEA, stressing the government's commitment on the ban on single-use plastic in the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2022 16:34 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 16:34 IST
Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As the fifth session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA) commenced on Monday in Nairobi, Kenya, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said that India will play a major role in the UNEA, stressing the government's commitment on the ban on single-use plastic in the country. The Assembly commenced on Monday and will continue till March 2 with the theme of "Strengthening Actions for Nature to Achieve the Sustainable Development Goals".

Speaking to ANI, Yadav said, "India will play a major role in the Fifth session of the United Nations Environment Assembly which will be held in Nairobi, Kenya. The way Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given us directions, the Environment Ministry has issued a notification to ban single-use plastic and a resolution for the same will be passed." The Minister said that the Assembly is the process of creating awareness among people regarding the environment.

"This is the fifth Assembly of the Environment Ministers at the international level. This process has been started so that awareness could be created for the subject of the environment," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

