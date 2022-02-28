BRIEF-Singapore Banks Halt Russia Commodity Lending As Sanctions Mount - Bloomberg News

Feb 28 (Reuters) -

* SINGAPORE BANKS HALT RUSSIA COMMODITY LENDING AS SANCTIONS MOUNT - BLOOMBERG NEWS

* DBS GROUP HOLDINGS, OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING, UNITED OVERSEAS BANK STOPPED ISSUING LETTERS OF CREDIT INVOLVING RUSSIAN ENERGY DEALS- BLOOMBERG NEWS Further company coverage:

