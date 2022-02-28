BRIEF-Singapore Banks Halt Russia Commodity Lending As Sanctions Mount - Bloomberg News
Reuters | Updated: 28-02-2022 16:46 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 16:38 IST
- Country:
- Singapore
Feb 28 (Reuters) -
* SINGAPORE BANKS HALT RUSSIA COMMODITY LENDING AS SANCTIONS MOUNT - BLOOMBERG NEWS
* DBS GROUP HOLDINGS, OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING, UNITED OVERSEAS BANK STOPPED ISSUING LETTERS OF CREDIT INVOLVING RUSSIAN ENERGY DEALS- BLOOMBERG NEWS Further company coverage:
Also Read: Taiwan says Chinese plane flew close to remote island
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CHINESE
Advertisement