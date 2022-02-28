Man dies in police custody in Kerala, locals allege custodial torture
A 40-year-old man, who was taken into custody by the police near here for allegedly harassing a woman, died after suffering from chest pain on Monday.
The deceased has been identified as Suresh Kumar, a resident of Nelliyode, Judgikunnu near here, police said.
Kumar and four others were taken into custody by the Thiruvallam police under the Thiruvananthapuram city police limit on the basis of a harassment complaint filed by a woman.
Later, the accused were taken to the police station. One of the accused, Suresh, complained of chest pain in the morning and he was shifted to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.
Meanwhile, several locals reached the police station after news broke that Kumar was allegedly subjected to torture in the custody. They have demanded registration of an FIR against the erring police officers.
