Left Menu

Man dies in police custody in Kerala, locals allege custodial torture

One of the accused, Suresh, complained of chest pain in the morning and he was shifted to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.Meanwhile, several locals reached the police station after news broke that Kumar was allegedly subjected to torture in the custody.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-02-2022 16:46 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 16:39 IST
Man dies in police custody in Kerala, locals allege custodial torture
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 40-year-old man, who was taken into custody by the police near here for allegedly harassing a woman, died after suffering from chest pain on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Suresh Kumar, a resident of Nelliyode, Judgikunnu near here, police said.

Kumar and four others were taken into custody by the Thiruvallam police under the Thiruvananthapuram city police limit on the basis of a harassment complaint filed by a woman.

Later, the accused were taken to the police station. One of the accused, Suresh, complained of chest pain in the morning and he was shifted to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Meanwhile, several locals reached the police station after news broke that Kumar was allegedly subjected to torture in the custody. They have demanded registration of an FIR against the erring police officers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
2
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
3
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022