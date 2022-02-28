Left Menu

Russia says talks with Ukraine have begun - foreign ministry

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-02-2022 16:48 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 16:39 IST
Russia's foreign ministry on Monday said talks between Ukraine and Russia had begun, shortly after the Ukrainian side had said the same, and published photos of the delegations sitting opposite each other at a long table.

Ukraine has said its goal for the talks is an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukraine. Russia has been cagier, with the Kremlin declining to comment on Moscow's aim in negotiations.

