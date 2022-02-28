Sanjay Pandey appointed new Mumbai police chief
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-02-2022 16:41 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 16:41 IST
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra government has appointed former state acting DGP Sanjay Pandey as the new Mumbai police commissioner.
Pandey replaces Hemant Nagrale, who was made the Mumbai police chief after Param Bir Singh was shunted out from the post last year.
Nagrale has been moved to the Maharashtra State Security Corporation as its managing director.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
