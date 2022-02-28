Slovenia revokes accreditations of Russian honorary consuls
Slovenia's foreign ministry has revoked accreditations for five Russian honorary consuls because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
"No more Russian honorary consuls in the Republic of Slovenia," Foreign Minister Anze Logar tweeted on Sunday, saying that he had signed decrees withdrawing the country's consent for the consuls' appointments. "#zero tolerance for dishonesty."
