More than half a million people have fled Ukraine, U.N. says

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 28-02-2022 16:53 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 16:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The head of a U.N. agency said on Monday that more than 500,000 people have fled Ukraine to neighbouring countries since the start of Russia's invasion last week.

Filippo Grandi, head of the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR, made the remarks on his Twitter feed as the global agency's chief said its teams were stepping up humanitarian efforts amid escalating rights abuses there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

