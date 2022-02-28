Left Menu

Austria says it will 'do everything' to cut dependence on Russian gas

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 28-02-2022 16:56 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 16:46 IST
Austria says it will 'do everything' to cut dependence on Russian gas
Karl Nehammer Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Austria

Austria, which obtains roughly 80% of its natural gas from Russia, will "do everything" it can to reduce its dependence on those imports, Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Monday after a meeting of ministers on the Ukraine crisis.

"Gas deliveries to Austria are not currently at risk. In the medium term, Austria will do everything to reduce its dependence on Russian gas imports," Nehammer said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
2
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
3
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022