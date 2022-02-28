Austria says it will 'do everything' to cut dependence on Russian gas
Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 28-02-2022 16:56 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 16:46 IST
Austria, which obtains roughly 80% of its natural gas from Russia, will "do everything" it can to reduce its dependence on those imports, Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Monday after a meeting of ministers on the Ukraine crisis.
"Gas deliveries to Austria are not currently at risk. In the medium term, Austria will do everything to reduce its dependence on Russian gas imports," Nehammer said on Twitter.
