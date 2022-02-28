Website of Russia's TASS news agency displays anti-Putin message after hack

Left Menu

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-02-2022 17:09 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 16:55 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
The website of Russian state news agency TASS was hacked on Monday, Reuters checks from several devices showed, with the regular site replaced with an anti-war message and calls to stop President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

"We urge you to stop this madness, do not send your sons and husbands to certain death," the message read. "Putin is forcing us to lie and is putting us in danger...It's not our war, let's stop him!"

Russia says its forces intervened in Ukraine in a "special military operation" to demilitarise the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

