Left Menu

Advocates' Association files petition filed before Kerala HC seeking directive to MEA in repatriating students

Kerala High Court Advocates' Association (KHCAA) has filed a petition before the Kerala High Court seeking a directive to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to take steps in repatriating students from Kerala stranded in Ukraine.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 28-02-2022 16:59 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 16:59 IST
Advocates' Association files petition filed before Kerala HC seeking directive to MEA in repatriating students
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala High Court Advocates' Association (KHCAA) has filed a petition before the Kerala High Court seeking a directive to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to take steps in repatriating students from Kerala stranded in Ukraine. The petition cited that the children of two KHCAA members were also stranded there. The Court has ordered that the matter be listed as the first item on Wednesday for further consideration.

The petition alleged that Indians are facing mass discrimination and the reason for this is the lack of presence of representatives of the Indian Embassy. The petition contended, "Students are to bear the entire cost and risk of travelling in a warzone to the nearest border. Indians are faced with mass discrimination and torture by the Ukrainian army and the border patrol. The army and the border patrol have been opening gunfire towards the sky and spraying pepper at these children to neutralize them."

It further said, "Indians are also being made to wait for hours in the extreme cold weather, which has led to a lack of sleep and food for most of these students, while some of these children have fainted and hence these people are facing extreme hardship at the border. There is a requirement that a specific direction is issued to the Ambassador of India in Ukraine that immediate steps be taken to evacuate the students, including by facilitating assistance and protection at border crossings and ensuring safe transport of the students from their respective locations to the neighbouring countries from where their air travel is being arranged." The petition further pointed out that, "Centre is empowered under the Emigration Act, 1983 and the rules made thereunder, and can make use of the Indian Community Welfare Fund (ICWF) and other measures, to take steps necessary to protect Indian citizens who are in distress/stranded abroad." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
2
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
3
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022