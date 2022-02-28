Italy's bourse suspends trading of instruments in roubles on EuroMOT, EuroTLX

Italy's Borsa Italiana said on Monday trading of financial instruments listed on the EuroMOT and EuroTLX segments of the bourse and settled in Russian roubles was suspended.

Intesa Sanpaolo is among the issuers of one of the 27 instruments suspended, a document on Borsa Italiana's website showed.

