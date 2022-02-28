Landslide in U'khand's Rudraprayag village

Left Menu

A landslide here on Monday razed several cowsheds and toilets, prompting the administration to shift close to a dozen families to safer places.

PTI | Rudraprayag | Updated: 28-02-2022 17:46 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 17:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A landslide here on Monday razed several cowsheds and toilets, prompting the administration to shift close to a dozen families to safer places. The landslide occurred in the hilly Jhalimath village of Rudraprayag in the Monday morning as a chunk of the slope beneath the village slid several hundred metres down to the banks of River Alaknanda, District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh said. The landslide was not caused by rain as the day was clear and sunny, he said.

As the landslide is active, eleven families living in houses, which have become unsafe, have been shifted to safer places, Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

