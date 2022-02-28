Left Menu

EU's arms finance plan will deliver defensive weapons to Ukraine

EU defence ministers will discuss plans on Monday to jointly finance deliveries of weapons worth 500 million euros to Ukraine, and these will include a range of defensive arms to repel Russian forces, the bloc's foreign policy chief said. "Member states have to provide these arms, they have to coordinate with what they are doing ...

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 28-02-2022 18:01 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 17:31 IST
EU's arms finance plan will deliver defensive weapons to Ukraine
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

EU defence ministers will discuss plans on Monday to jointly finance deliveries of weapons worth 500 million euros to Ukraine, and these will include a range of defensive arms to repel Russian forces, the bloc's foreign policy chief said.

"Member states have to provide these arms, they have to coordinate with what they are doing ... with these resources," Josep Borrell said ahead of the virtual meeting of European Union defence ministers.

"The fight is fierce, Kyiv is resisting ... and Russia is paying a high toll in number of casualties, but we have to provide the munitions, we have to provide the high-calibre guns and anti-tank equipment. Also fuel ... for the tanks, for the planes, all that has to be coordinated."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
2
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
3
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022