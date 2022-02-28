EU's arms finance plan will deliver defensive weapons to Ukraine

EU defence ministers will discuss plans on Monday to jointly finance deliveries of weapons worth 500 million euros to Ukraine, and these will include a range of defensive arms to repel Russian forces, the bloc's foreign policy chief said.

"Member states have to provide these arms, they have to coordinate with what they are doing ... with these resources," Josep Borrell said ahead of the virtual meeting of European Union defence ministers.

"The fight is fierce, Kyiv is resisting ... and Russia is paying a high toll in number of casualties, but we have to provide the munitions, we have to provide the high-calibre guns and anti-tank equipment. Also fuel ... for the tanks, for the planes, all that has to be coordinated."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)