Rajnath Singh reviews preparation for DefExpo-2022 on Land, Naval, Air, and Homeland Security Systems

Raksha Mantri, Shri Rajnath Singh, on 28th February 2022, reviewed the preparation for DefExpo-2022 Asia's Largest Exhibition on Land, Naval, Air and Homeland Security Systems. The event has gained significant traction since India relaxed its health protocols on 10 February 2022 due to the reducing cases of COVID19. DefExpo-2022 promises to be the largest event since its inception in 1999. The uncertainty on organizing such events due to the pandemic last year had not deterred India in its resolve to further the business interests of its indigenous Defence manufacturing sector and the Ministry of Defence's decision of 31 July 2021 to go ahead with DefExpo-2022 appears not off the mark in hindsight.

DefExpo-2022 is set to resonate India's 'Path To Pride'. To make DefExpo-2022 inclusive for those who can't make it due to restrictions or delays at their end in decision making, the event will be held in hybrid mode, with stalls in both physical and virtual realms. The onboarding process of the virtual event has commenced with Ministry of Defence inviting greater participation from nations with different health protocols and the initiative will result in greater engagement and outreach as exhibitors can cater to those who are not physically present.

DefExpo-2022 is being planned in the largest ever area of approximately one lakh sqm at three venues; Exhibition at the Helipad Exhibition Center (HEC), Events and Seminars at the Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Center (MMCEC) and Live demonstration for the public at Sabarmati Riverfront.

Raksha Mantri noted that the recent relaxation of health protocols in India has generated greater interest in DefExpo-2022 which has 78 participating nations, 39 Minister Level delegations with other confirmations to be received in the days ahead and 1000+ registered exhibitors. Foreign Defence Ministers confirmations are also being received and as on date are equal to the previous edition at Lucknow in Feb 2020 in the pre-COVID times.

As the countdown for the mega DefExpo-2022 has begun and the attendees reposing their faith in the Ministry of Defence to further their Defence Business interests, Raksha Mantri noted that the extension of DefExpo-2022 by one day will benefit the local students as dedicated trips for them are being planned. DefExpo-2022 on 14th March 2022 will facilitate inclusiveness for young entrepreneurs and college/school millennial of the host state.

DefExpo-2022 is symbolic of India's resolve to further its Business interests and take global initiatives towards furthering peace and security in the region. Raksha Mantri observed the preparedness and efforts and expressed confidence for the conduct of a safe and successful DefExpo-2022.

Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Ajay Bhatt, Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar, Secretary DDR&D and Chairman DRDO Dr. G Satheesh Reddy, Financial Advisor (Defence Services) Shri Sanjiv Mittal and other senior civil & military officials of MoD were also present on the occasion.

