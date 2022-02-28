Left Menu

In bid to take over Eveready Ind, Dabur promoters make an open offer

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-02-2022 18:13 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 17:40 IST
In bid to take over Eveready Ind, Dabur promoters make an open offer
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to take over control of dry cell battery major Eveready Industries, the Burman family, the promoters of Dabur, on Monday informed bourses that it made an open offer for an additional 26 per cent of the company which is now controlled by city-based B M Khaitan group.

The mandatory open offer under the takeover regulations was made as the Burmans acquired an additional 5.26 per cent share of Eveready taking its total shareholding to 25.11 per cent. The Khaitans currently own 4.84 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
2
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
3
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022