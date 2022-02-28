Left Menu

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 28-02-2022 18:14 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 17:42 IST
Fast-track court to hear Rupesh murder case: CM
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday said that a fast-track court will hear the Rupesh Pandey murder case and any decision on handing over the case to CBI would be taken after consultation.

Seeking justice for Rupesh, the parents of the teenager met the chief minister and demanded a CBI inquiry into his killing.

Pandey, 17, was allegedly killed in a clash between members of two communities at Barhi in Hazaribag district during immersion of Goddess Saraswati idols on February 6, sparking communal strife in the region.

Urmila Pandey, mother of late Rupesh Pandey resident of Barhi, Kariyatpur and father Sikandar Pandey met Soren and sought justice for the deceased son, a statement from the Chief Minister's office said.

''The family members urged for getting the case probed by CBI so that their son can get justice. The chief minister assured the family members that the government would take a decision after consultation. Rupesh's case will be heard by a fast-track court,'' the statement said.

It added that the CM has directed the Deputy Commissioner Hazaribagh to ensure permanent livelihood for Rupesh's mother.

After the instructions of the chief minister, the Hazaribagh district administration has started the process for providing permanent livelihood to Urmila Devi, it said.

Barhi MLA Umashankar Akela, Giridih MLA Sudivya Kumar Sonu and others were present during the meeting.

The main opposition BJP in the state has been demanding a CBI probe into the incident besides action under the provisions of mob lynching legislation. The issue was raised in Jharkhand Assembly too.

Earlier this month the chairperson of apex child rights body NCPCR Priyank Kanoongo had visited Barhi to take stock of the investigation into the killing of Rupesh.

Kanoongo, the chairperson of National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), had held separate meetings with the district officials and enquired about the investigation.

He had said a report will be submitted to the Centre and the state government soon.

A five-member Jharkhand government delegation had also met the youth's parents this month and promised them financial assistance and a job to a family member. The delegation will submit a report to the chief minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

