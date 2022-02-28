Two get life term for killing, looting police constable

A local court here on Monday convicted two people of looting and killing a police constable six years ago, and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

Additional district and sessions judge Shakur Hassan also imposed a fine of Rs 24,000 each on convicts Denis Balyan and Vichitr alias Ravi. According to public prosecutor Niraj Malik, the duo shot dead a police constable named Raman Kumar, and looted his motorcycle and other valuables when he was travelling from Bijnor to his village Simbhalka in Shamli on January 14, 2016.

His body was recovered from sugarcane fields in Titawi police station area.

Police had registered a case against the duo and recovered the looted valuables from them.

