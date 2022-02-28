BRIEF-UAE to spend 12 bln AED on Sheikh Zayed housing program in next few years
Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Twitter:
* UAE to spend 12 billion AED ($3.27 billion) on the Sheikh Zayed housing program in next few years. ($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham)
