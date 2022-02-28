Left Menu

UK's Truss to make statement to parliament on sanctions

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-02-2022 18:04 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 18:04 IST
British foreign minister Liz Truss will make a statement at 1530 GMT on Monday about sanctions, the House of Commons said.

The government last week laid out sanctions on more than 100 Russian individuals and entities in response to Moscow launching an all-out invasion of Ukraine.

Kwasi Kwarteng, business minister, will then make a statement on corporate transparency and economic crime measures, the House of Commons statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

