Don't feed stray dogs, monkeys within high court premises: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court Monday ordered that no stray animals like monkeys and dogs can be fed within the high court premises.

In a circular issued by its administrative branch, the high court strictly refrained all advocates, litigants, staff members as well as security personnel from feeding stray animals in the court complex. The court noted that it came to its notice that some of the advocates, litigants, staff, police, and CRPF personnel were "still feeding stray animals" in spite of directions to the contrary. "All the Advocates/litigants/Staff members/Police & CRPF Personnel of this Court are, therefore, once again directed to strictly refrain from feeding the stray animals like monkeys & dogs within this Court Complex," the circular signed by the deputy registrar Javed Khan ordered.

