Ukrainian Orthodox church says guards intercepted 'saboteurs' at Kyiv Golden-Domed monastery
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 28-02-2022 18:14 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 18:14 IST
Guards intercepted a group of saboteurs plotting a suspected attack on one of Ukraine's best known religious sites, the St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery in Kyiv, a spokesman said on Monday.
Ukrainian church leaders have been at odds with Russia after Ukraine formed a new Orthodox church in January 2019, pushing away centuries of ties to Moscow.
The new church's leader, Ukrainian Metropolitan Epifaniy, was thought to be "among the targets of Russian terror", spokesman Yevstratiy Zoria in a statement.
