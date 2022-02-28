Slovakia says it delivered air defence, anti-tank rockets to Ukraine
28-02-2022
Slovakia has delivered military and medical material to Ukraine which the government approved over the weekend, Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad said on Twitter on Monday.
The government approved two batches of supplies worth 15.4 million euros, including 486 air-defense missiles and anti-tank rockets, 100 air-defence launchers, 120mm artillery ammunition and fuel.
